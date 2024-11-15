Hundreds of people remain on ECHO's waitlist for permanent housing

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) reached a milestone last year, helping 201 people and families into permanent housing by the end of 2023. Eighty more than the year before.

By mid-November of this year, ECHO hit another milestone, helping 300 more people and families into permanent housing.

According to ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis, almost 400 names remain on their waitlist. Half of those are families, the other half includes some seniors.

Now, expansion talks are in the works with a goal of adding onto the organization's current building on Atascadero Road, making room for another 30 beds. According to city council documents, the expansion would also allow ECHO to serve more people in its meal program and increase the hours for its shower program.

“We're working on some pretty special things to continue that growth, but continue it in a really, really thought out way to make sure we keep the quality of our services and not just keep growing and growing without what we're providing now," Lewis said.

Plans are still in the beginning stages and could change before being sent to the city council for approval, Lewis said.