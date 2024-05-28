Hundreds turn out for annual Memorial Day ceremony in Atascadero

Atascadero honored their veterans Monday during their 16th annual Memorial Day ceremony, at the Faces of Freedom Memorial.

A sea of hundreds - filled with veterans and civilians alike - paid tribute to the men and women who served.

Veteran Rick Hall has attended this ceremony in Atascadero for years. There's even a brick with his name etched into it, in his honor.

“I was in the army from ’71 to ’74 and I just come to every Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day,” Hall said.

His comrades lost their lives during his time-fighting in Vietnam.

“It was at the end of the Vietnam War - just winding down. Unfortunately, I’d lost friends over in Vietnam.”

On days like this, he thinks not only of them but the countless others who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think about all the tens of thousands of people that died over the years for our freedom,” Hall said, “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be free today."

Noemi Ramirez of Atascadero never served personally but learned the importance of military service from her family - who served in the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army.

“I think it’s important to keep the memory alive of all the veterans who served,” Ramirez said.

She also ensured that members of each branch felt appreciated during Monday's ceremony, waving a sign in the air that read, ‘THANK YOU TO ALL VETERANS FOR OUR FREEDOM’.

“Without each individual branch, we wouldn’t have the freedom that we have now. Ramirez said, “It’s my way of thanking them from the bottom of my heart.”