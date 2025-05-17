Investigation underway following structure fire in Paso Robles

An investigation is underway after a home in Paso Robles caught on fire Friday evening.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports that crews responded to the structure fire at 818 Sycamore Canyon Road at around 8:24 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly were on scene within four minutes of the report.

Officials say fire crews observed moderate smoke coming from the front and side of the house upon their arrival.

According to authorities, firefighters quickly made entry, rescued a large dog from inside the home, and successfully contained the fire to the kitchen area.

Officials say no residents were home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

A total of three fire engines and a battalion chief from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. Authorities say an additional fire engine and battalion chief from CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County and one engine from the Atascadero Fire Department also responded.

The cause of the fire is reportedly under investigation.