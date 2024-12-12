Is your car winter ready?

According to AAA, winter can exacerbate car trouble.

Lower tire pressure, dead batteries, and frozen windshield wiper fluid are some issues that can happen with lower temperatures.

Atascadero resident Jackie Rodriguez said she doesn't have issues with her car now but that warming up her old car took longer in the cold.

"My older car didn't have a rear defroster. So I definitely had to let the car heat up a little bit longer," Rodriguez said.

Jeff's Auto Works owner Jeff Priest suggests drivers check their cars during the winter, especially before a trip.

He recommends checking wiper blades, fluid levels, and tires.

To prevent windshield wiper fluid from freezing, Priest said drivers can add solvent to their wiper fluid.

Priest also advises those traveling in the snow or to cooler climates to pack emergency items like warm blankets, extra food, water, and batteries.

Check your owner's manual for information on how to perform vehicle checks and for your car's recommended tire pressure.