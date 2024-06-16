Joy Playground in Atascadero to be closed for improvement project

The Joy Playground at Colony Park in Atascadero will be closed temporarily to allow for new improvements to be made.

This will include the installation of a new shade structure.

The playground will be closed beginning June 17 for approximately two weeks.

During this period, workers from the playground equipment company GameTime will work to install two state-of-the-art structures that have shade coverings built into the swing frames.

Parents Helping Parents raised around $9,000 in funds for the new structures; however, another $6,000 is necessary to complete the funding for the project.

If you are interested in helping their efforts, send a check with the note, 'Joy Playground' in the memo, to 3620 Sacramento Dr., Ste. 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.