K9 Luke retires from Atascadero PD after 7 years of loyal service

The Atascadero Police Department said farewell to K9 Luke after 7 years of service with the department.

K9 Luke was selected to serve the Atascadero Police Department in 2016. He was assigned to Corporal Hall who began his training and career with K9 Luke.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, K9 Luke was certified in handler protection, building searching, area searching, tracking, and hard surface tracking.

In 2018, K9 Luke was integrated into SLO Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail and helped them for the remainder of his career.

In his seven years, K9 Luke was deployed in more than 250 calls for service, including critical incidents where he helped protect officers. He conducted more than 50 hard surface tracks resulting in numerous surrenders and locating evidence items such as articles of clothing, firearms, and abandoned narcotics. When it comes to violent suspects and assisting getting them into custody, K9 Luke has more than 130

The post said, "Thank you K9 Luke for over seven and a half years of service dedicated to the Atascadero Police Department and for keeping Cpl. Hall and the officers safe."