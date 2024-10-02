Law enforcement, first responders in Atascadero host National Night Out event

Law enforcement and first responders in Atascadero hosted a National Night Out event Tuesday evening.

The annual event promotes partnerships and understanding between residents and those whose duty is to protect them.

Attendees had the opportunity to chat with local law enforcement at Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero. There were also a variety of exhibitions and attractions, including sheriff vehicles, canine units, raffle drawings, food and other educational resources.

"I think it's important for our community to know what our first responders do," and to take the time to teach our younger generation about the different opportunities and the different things our police department does — the fire department, the sheriffs — as well as get to meet them one on one and meet the people that are protecting our community."

National Night Out was first established in 1984 and is typically held on the first Tuesday of August. But some regions and departments celebrate it on the first Tuesday of October.