Local homeless program helps those in need of medical attention seek housing solution

Two programs offer temporary housing to those experiencing homelessness in Atascadero: ECHO and the Center for Family Strengthening through its Medically Fragile Homeless Program.

What sets one apart from the other?

The program offered by the Center for Family Strengthening is dedicated to providing housing stability for those who are in physical recovery from surgery, illness, injury, or recovering from a high-risk pregnancy. End-of-life hospice care is also provided.

It's the only program of its kind in the county.

“I think the county saw that we provided a really unique little tiny niche and what was maybe missing," program director Carrie Collins said. "It's hard for some of the biggest shelters to deal with people that are dealing with a lot of medical issues. And to give them an isolated place to stay.”

The owner of the property has a working relationship with the directors of the program, and when the units become vacant, he offers them up.

“I think the struggle is just [the cost of living] being so expensive, especially if you have a medical condition," case manager Diana Howard said. "There's only so many resources that can help you.”

The program began in 2009 as Transitional Food and Shelter. It was picked up by the Center for Family Strengthening in 2017.

When it changed its name in 2022, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services picked up the funding when it was in danger of denigrating.

Roughly $250,000 a year is given. It pays for the monthly rent, furnishing, and payrolls for the case manager

“We provide that small, individual unit so that they have their own private [space], like a studio, like an apartment that has a bathroom and a kitchen," said Howard. "Everything that they would need in that unit to get better from whatever it is that they're dealing with.”

According to Howard, once clients successfully are moved into permanent housing, the issue of proof of paying rent can be difficult, but they have alternate ways to offer their support.

“I've had cases where a couple of them, they'll ask for a letter of recommendation and we will go ahead and give them that, even though they do not pay rent," Howard said. "But they're keeping their unit clean. They're maintaining it. They get along great with the rest of the neighbors. So, we definitely can do that for them.”

In addition to funding, the program is always looking for new or gently used bedding, kitchen utensils, and baby supplies for new tenants.

Donations can be made by drop-off at 3480 Higuera St., Suite 100 in San Luis Obispo.

You can also reach out to Carrie Collins at (805) 794-0217 or carrie@linkslo.org to set up a drop-off time at the housing units off of El Camino Real.