Local organization holds Bingo Bash to raise money for Atascadero schools

On Sunday afternoon, the Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) launched its first-ever Bingo Bash fundraiser to help local schools grappling with growing educational demands and budget cuts.

The event was held at the Atascadero Zoo Garden Event Center, where community members were invited to play bingo, bid on auction items, and win prizes donated by local schools and partners.

This year, organizers aimed to raise a historic $1 million for Atascadero schools.

Roni DeCoster, the treasurer of CAPS, told KSBY that the event felt like a success.

"I think everybody's having a great time," DeCoster said. "We've actually had more people show up than we anticipated. Being our first one, we weren't really sure what to expect. And so now we have learned, so we are definitely going to do this again and hopefully with a huge turnout next time."

CAPS organizers say every contribution made at Sunday's event will directly benefit the classrooms, teachers, and students in North County San Luis Obispo.