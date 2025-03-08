Local organization hosts annual special needs prom night in Atascadero

A local organization, Success Charities, held its annual special education prom night in Atascadero on Friday evening.

It's called Let Your Light Shine, and organizers describe the event as being designed to create a magical and inclusive evening for participants with special needs.

The event featured dancing, music, food and the chance to make lasting memories.

"We’re rocking out tonight, we are having fun, we are partying every day," said Atascadero resident Alison Reisig. "And we’re partying with Britney Spears, we love Britney Spears."

Another attendee told KSBY they received flowers, picked out a crown, and danced.

The prom was held at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and began at 6 p.m.

Organizers said the event provides the prom experience in an accessible and supportive environment.