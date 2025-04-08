Local organizations and nonprofits are gearing up for potential federal funding cuts

CAPSLO, the local non-profit, is currently working on its homeless strategic alignment plan with the city. They're not the only organizations gearing up for potential federal funding cuts. ECHO ( El Camino Homeless Organization) is relying on community support for their housing, nutrition, shower, and children programs while staying on top of research surrounding funding changes.

Restructuring under DOGE creates what both CAPSLO and ECHO are referring to as 'uncertainty' around funding. This includes the most recent freeze to the Emergency Housing Voucher Program, expiring near the end of 2026.

“We monitor several different things from a national level and we work with our board of directors," ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said. "They're the people who really help support us. We have monthly meetings, we discuss the changes and potential things that we need to do to adapt in order to keep ECHO going.”

Lewis says the organization's empty bowls fundraiser is coming up on Thursday and she'd like to spread the word on how people can donate their time.

"Your support will be needed now more than ever, and in the past we've seen when there's been challenges like this, the community really comes and really supports ECHO and really wants to keep these resources happening," Lewis added.

CAPSLO Outreach Development Director Loren Leidinger says their 40 Prado Homeless Service Center is 38% federally funded. The annual budget for the homeless service center alone is $5.3 million.

“We often need tents and sleeping bags and we have an a running list on our website of ways that if people want to donate goods," Leidinger said.

According to Leidinger, supportive services for veteran families is 100% federally funded, a program that helps homeless vets.

“We usually touch base as a leadership team to talk about what's happening at the the federal level and how it might be impacting the work that we do," the director added. "We're definitely stepping up our outreach in the community, letting people know about the services that we offer and how they can help.”