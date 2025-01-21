Local political leaders react to President Trump's inauguration

President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term Monday morning. Local political leaders, both Democrat and Republican, were vocal about what this could mean for our community over the next four years.

Republican Party of San Luis Obispo Chairman Randall Jordan said they'll be celebrating the president's second term Monday evening. The San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters is hosting an "America First" inauguration party at the office headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero starting at 6 p.m.

"We're all just very, very upset with the immigration problem, what's been going on there," Jordan said.

He says the local Republican Party would like to see some of the same actions President Trump took in his first term.

"Today, he's already pulled us out of the climate change accord, which he did the last time," Jordan said. "Which a lot of people, including myself, think that it's basically just... far overblown as to the ramifications of it.”

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released a statement on the inauguration of President Donald Trump, saying, “Today, our nation comes together to celebrate the inauguration of President Trump and Vice President Vance. The Trump-Vance administration is committed to advancing commonsense solutions to move our country forward, from rebuilding our economy to improving foreign policy, achieving energy independence, and securing our southern border. I am confident that this administration will provide real results for the American people, and I look forward to better and brighter days ahead.”

San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor Heather Moreno says health is her main concern, saying in a statement, "As we move into the next four years, I'm hopeful the administration will keep its promise to make public health a central focus, particularly by addressing chronic diseases. Through investments in medical research, prevention, and policies that support sustainable health behaviors, we can reduce the impact of chronic conditions that affect millions of Americans, improving health and building a stronger, more resilient nation.”

Representative Salud Carbajal, a Democrat, says the Trump Administration has made promises he disagrees with.

"When I disagree with extremist measures and proposals that are going to be put forward, I will resist and do everything possible to thwart those," the congressman said. "When something positive is put forward that I can agree with, I will work with anyone and everyone to also work to improve the lives of all the American people and Central Coast residents.”

Despite his differences with the incoming administration, Rep. Carbajal attended Monday's inauguration, saying in a statement, “I participate in recognition of the strength of our democracy for persevering through his attacks, and in honor of the great nation that has given me the chance to grow from a child immigrating to this country to becoming a representative in its government.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement Monday, saying, “As our nation observes the peaceful transfer of power, we are reminded of the enduring principles that underpin our democracy: finding common ground and striving toward shared goals. “In the face of one of the worst natural disasters in America’s history, this moment underscores the critical need for partnership, a shared commitment to facts, and mutual respect — values that enable civil discourse, effective governance, and meaningful action. I look forward to President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild. Where our shared principles are aligned, my administration stands ready to work with the Trump-Vance administration to deliver solutions and serve the nearly 40 million Californians we jointly represent.”