Local restaurants share creative offerings for Super Bowl Sunday

Local restaurant and bar owners and managers say Super Bowl Sunday is one of their busiest days of the year, so they're making sure they're prepared for the big game day crowds.

Ryan Fields, co-owner of Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero, says this will be their fourth time hosting a crowd for the Super Bowl and it gets bigger every year. This year, they got creative with their space by turning their parking lot into a watch party.

“We're gonna block off the parking lot," Fields said. "We're bringing in a huge LED screen. It's going to be parked in the front, and we're all going to hang out outside and watch the big game in full fashion.”

While "Brewhouse" is part of their title, they are family-friendly, and Fields says there will be games outside for kids to play all day.

“We're gonna have some rib bites, loaded fries, an avocado pico artichoke dip, and we're going to have popcorn three ways," Fields added. "It's just a fun time to come, enjoy the game with friends and don't have to worry about cooking or getting beer or anything.”

Over at Blast and Brew, this will be their first time being open on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We couldn't be more excited," restaurant operator Steve Wildman said. "We'll also run a few food trios. So a touchdown — six points — during that day, I will sell $6 beers. A field goal is three points — I will sell $3 tacos.”

Wildman also says they have 440 seats to fill and 22 television screens to accommodate the crowd.

“We're going to do a Chief-a-Rita in honor of those Kansas City Chiefs," Wildman added. "We'll also do an Eagle-Tini. Each of those cocktails will have colors that mimic those teams.”

For those looking for a smaller vibe, Ancient Owl Beer Garden with their one TV, will be having a "Crock-Off" with prizes for community members who bring in the best crock pot dish.

Kickoff for the game is at 3:30 p.m.