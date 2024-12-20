Lodging tax increase in Atascadero to help pay for park, zoo improvements

The City of Atascadero recently approved a minor lodging tax increase to help bring in extra revenue for Lake Park and Charles Paddock Zoo upgrades and improvements.

Starting Jan. 9, a hotel stay in Atascadero will increase by 50 cents per every $100 when the Tourism Business Improvement District raises its assessment on lodging businesses from 2% to 2.5%.

“That additional half of a percent is earmarked for the Charles Paddock Zoo, the Lake Park Pavilion and all the things that we feel can bring the larger events to really kind of make some improvements on those and bring those larger events and more tourism to the area," said Patricia Harden, Springhill Suites Director of Sales.

According to a recent staff report, the tax increase will bring in an additional $46,500.

“Any time there's an event like at the Sunken Gardens, at the lake, at the zoo, more people are inclined to stay here,” said Carlton Hotel Supervisor Elyse Smith. "What I have noticed is when guests check in, they usually mention like, 'Wow, I didn't realize how cool of a town Atascadero was.'"