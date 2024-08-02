'Look what I was able to create!' Pandemic artist opens art studio for kids

Known for her pandemic art kits, artist Keshet Lavoux opened her own studio last month in Atascadero.

KSBY covered Lavoux's covid-borne creativity in July 2020, when she was trying to help locals fill their time with art.

"I started during the pandemic and I was building kits for families," Lavoux said, "It transitioned into doing Summer camps in my garage."

Four years later, she has a full-sized studio to accommodate twice as many students as her garage would allow.

"When I was in my garage, probably the most I did was 12," Lavoux said.

Her new studio holds space for 25 children or several families.

Some families kept coming to Lavoux's camps over the years, following her to the new studio.

Jen Dawson said her daughter has been attending since the garage days.

"My daughter's been going to her camps for the past 3 years - ever since she started them out of her garage," Dawson said. "We're so happy for her. She's so fun and creative and she always makes the kiddos feel like they're right at home."

Lavoux attributes this achievement to her children, who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

"Even if you’re scared to dream big or to do something like this, I would say, feel that fear and still do it any way because, I mean, look what I was able to create,” Lavoux said.

Lavoux's studio is located at 7600 El Camino Real #12 in Atascadero.

You can contact her via Facebook, Instagram or email her at keshet@keshetlavoux.com.