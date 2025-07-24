Malayan tiger dies at Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero

A Malayan tiger at the Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero has passed away at the age of 17.

Zoo officials say Menderu, who arrived at the zoo from the San Diego Zoo as a one-year-old cub, lived a long and healthy life before passing away at 17 which they say is well beyond the typical lifespan of his species in the wild.

Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield expressed deep sadness, stating, “Menderu has been a treasured part of our zoo family since 2008. He led the best quality and healthy life. The staff mourns him deeply as he wasn’t just an animal in our care, he was family.”

Officials say in recent weeks, Menderu’s health had declined, and despite veterinary care around-the-clock, he passed away early Wednesday morning. The cause of death will be determined in the coming weeks.

The zoo director says Menderu’s legacy is far-reaching. He contributed significantly to the understanding of Malayan Tigers and supported the zoo’s conservation efforts.

To honor Menderu’s impact and support the expansion, the Central Coast Zoo is inviting donations at Donate to the Central Coast Zoo.