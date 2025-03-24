Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in Atascadero faces a judge

A scheduled bail hearing Monday for a man suspected of a deadly hit-and-run in Atascadero was removed from the court's calendar.

The district attorney's office tells KSBY they are pleased with the outcome that the suspect will remain safely in custody with bail staying at the $1 million the amount that was previously set by a different judge.

KSBY also reached out to the suspect's attorney about the bail hearing, but we have not heard back.

Our community reporter Ashley Stevens has been following this story she was in court Monday morning and learned more about what will be next in this case.

Ashley said during court on Monday they discussed what's next which will be a pre-preliminary hearing for the suspect, Zachary Bernal late next month as well as a preliminary hearing.

Bernal faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of fentanyl.

He's accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old José Gutiérrez with a Ford pickup truck earlier this month in Atascadero.

