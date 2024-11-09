Many Veterans Day events happening in northern San Luis Obispo Co.

This Veterans Day in northern San Luis Obispo County, there are many ways to honor our veterans.

President of the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation Cheryl Hertan shared what impact these events have on the veterans in our community.

“Veterans are so humble. They don’t express the desire to have recognition but they are so appreciative of it,” Hertan said, “There’s over 1,000 people that usually come to these events and the veterans are just so amazed by that.”

Below are the events scheduled for this Veterans Day:

Paso Robles



11 a.m. - Ceremony at Paso Robles District Cemetery

All Day - FREE Admission for Veterans to Estrella Warbirds Museum

Atascadero

