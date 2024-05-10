Neighbors of proposed Dove Creek development have a chance to share concerns at meeting this month

Signs are on display around the Dove Creek neighborhood in Atascadero, informing residents of a public hearing regarding the Dove Creek Commercial project.

The development is planned adjacent to the Dove Creek residential community.

As of last year's proposal, the project includes plans for a hotel, residential units, and commercial spaces on the vacant parcel of land between 11600 and 11700 El Camino Real.

Neighbors, several of whom declined interviews, said they have concerns about the development, mostly about parking.

Bob Gold lives in the neighborhood and approves of the project but is concerned the limited parking spots in his neighborhood will be taken once this project is complete.

“We have very few spots for guest street parking other than the two in the driveway,” Gold said.

Despite his concerns, Gold says he recognizes that the project could benefit the area by adding retail and restaurants nearby.

On May 21, the Atascadero Planning Commission will consider this project for approval, with public comment factored into their decision.

The public has until May 21 at noon to submit comments for consideration to pc-comments@atascadero.org.

The Planning Commission meeting will take place starting at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.