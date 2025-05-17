New Jersey Mike's Subs in Atascadero hosts grand opening, fundraiser

A new sandwich spot is now open in Atascadero, giving residents a chance to score some free food while supporting a good cause.

Jersey Mike's Subs opened its doors at 8304 El Camino Real on Wednesday.

As a part of its grand opening, the franchise is holding a fundraiser to support the Special Olympics.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon can donate at least $3 to the Special Olympics in return for a free regular sub.

The store's general manager, Mike Huber, told KSBY that he sees the promotion as a way to help the community.

"It makes us feel very fulfilled. It's more than just a job, you know? We need to come in and serve the community, we're interacting with the community [and] helping families that are in need and that are hungry," Huber said. "We built this team from scratch, hired the whole team, trained them all. [There's] a lot of great people here."

You can take part in the restaurant's fundraiser through Sunday, May 18.

The new store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.