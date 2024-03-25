New ownership of the famous Carlton Hotel is soon to see changes, starting with a new bar

The Carlton Hotel has been a staple downtown since 1928. New ownership has new ideas to spruce it up, and the ground level will soon be seeing new additions.

Since the purchase of the hotel by Capricorn Property Group, the City of Atascadero Planning Commission approved nine-floor guest rooms, converting the existing restaurant space into a market distillery. The existing café is set to become a bar/restaurant and bakery. The existing conference space will become a speakeasy.

“In about 18 months they should be done with their renovation, which will include anything from like a speakeasy to a distillery, a lot of new commercial space on the ground floor and a few about nine additional rooms," Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development Loreli Cappel said.

All of the ground-floor storefront windows along Traffic Way will be replaced with treatments to give guests privacy. Three guest rooms will be added to the second floor as well, taking over the existing fitness room.

“[They've been in] the hotel business for 40 years and they have a beautiful plan that they're putting together. I think it will really up the occupancy and bring more people to our downtown and be awesome for our residents as well because we're all looking for that space to gather for happy hour after work and for birthdays and celebrations. So I think they'll bring that for us,” Cappel added.

And community members are used to visiting The Carlton for special occasions.

"Back in 2006 when it was a restaurant and everything. We went there a lot and for Easter," Atascadero resident Kathy Hesch said.

“If they can make The Carlton more of a draw and really market and advertise it and bring the people, then we're all going to benefit from it. I’m optimistic about it," Farron Elizabeth Day, owner of Farron Elizabeth Boutique said.

Day has owned and run her boutique downtown for nine years and says she's seen business fluctuate in and out of the hotel. Having loyal customers has helped her stay afloat and she says the new changes create potential for the downtown economy and tourism.

“I would say 90% of my business is all local, which I personally love," Day commented. "All of our customers, we love our customers. But when you throw in the tourists, that's a bonus. And it's great for everybody.”

"This would be a special place to celebrate and stay at and then eat here," Hesch said. "And then you have all this community downtown just to cruise around. It's fabulous. So why not?”

The new bar off of El Camino Real is expected to be open in the middle of April.