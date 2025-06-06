New Paddleboat Shack “Wild Fields Lakeside” set to make a splash at Atascadero Lake Park

Just in time for summer, Wild Fields Brewhouse is making waves at Atascadero Lake Park with the grand opening of their newest venture, Wild Fields Lakeside, on Saturday, June 14th at 11 a.m.

It will be located at the newly reopened Paddleboat Shack. Wild Fields Lakeside will offer paddleboat rides.

It’s the latest addition to Wild Fields’ mission to create unforgettable outdoor experiences in the San Luis Obispo community.

Before the big day, guests can stop by for a soft opening on June 7th and 8th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on this and other activities in Atascadero you can call (805) 461-5080.