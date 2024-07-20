New Zoo Director shares plans for Charles Paddock Zoo

Dr. Cynthia Stringfield took over as the director of the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero in June of this year. She said she hopes to continue where former Zoo Director Alan Baker left off.

“It’s such an exciting job to be able to be the zoo director here and to be able to kind of pick up where he left off and keep moving the zoo in a forward direction,” Dr. Stringfield said.

She explained that part of that progression includes making changes around the zoo such as updated graphics for individual zoo animals, a new toucan enclosure, and placing more staff up front to answer the community’s questions.

“I’m happy to come out as well when I’m out and about and answer questions and talk to people,” Dr. Stringfield said.

She will also continue the zoo’s turtle conservation efforts and is hoping to bring the California Condor to the Charles Paddock Zoo.

“That’s where I’ve done a lot of my work historically and [it’s] very close to my heart,” she said. “I just found out that condors are actually flying over Atascadero now so it’s a perfect fit and we’re really, really excited to get our staff involved with that.”

Dr. Stringfield added that she’s eager to be a part of a zoo with such strong community support.

“The community loves this zoo so much and people have such strong memories about being children here and then bringing their own children here, and that’s very exciting to me to get to be a part of such a strong community,” Dr. Stringfield said.

Atascadero resident Mindy Guarino said visiting the zoo is a regular part of her family’s routine.

“I come a couple times a month but my husband and my daughter come almost every day,” Guarino said. “I love that it’s close to my house.”

With a new director on site, Dr. Stringfied said community members will start to see changes soon.

“People coming to the zoo — really keep your eyes out because next time you come to the zoo, it’s gonna look different,” she said.

