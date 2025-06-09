Newly-named "Central Coast Zoo" debuted during 22nd annual Ice Cream Zoo-fari

Charles Paddock Zoo celebrated its 70th anniversary in Atascadero on Saturday, and to mark the momentous occasion, officials have announced that they're re-naming the zoo!

The newly-named "Central Coast Zoo" was debuted during the 22nd annual Ice Cream Zoo-fari.

In addition to the once-in-a-generation name reveal, attendees also enjoyed all-you-can-eat ice cream, live music, and a look at all of the exotic animals the zoo has to offer.

"We are renaming the plaza, Paddock Plaza, and we are renaming the zoo something that is more reflective of our larger community, so that people know where we are. Because a lot of times, people go, where is the Charles Paddock Zoo?” said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, Zoo director. “So, from now on, they'll know where it is. It's on the Central Coast."

Organizers say all proceeds from the annual Ice Cream Zoo-fari will support the zoo's ongoing work in animal care, conservation, and education.