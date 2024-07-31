Nominations now open for Women of Influence North County

Nominations are now open for the Women of Influence North County (wINC) program, according to the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.

The program aims to highlight women in business who are making a significant difference in their industries and local communities.

"We believe it is essential to recognize and celebrate the impactful women in our community who are driving positive change," Josh Cross, the President and CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. "Their dedication, innovation, and leadership inspire others to reach new heights of success and make a lasting difference."

wINC is accepting nominations until Aug. 18.

During the month of September, the program will highlight three nominees. In October, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the Atascadero chapter of the American Association of University Women will hold a luncheon where the three women will deliver speeches about their experiences.

The official wINC participant will be honored at an event next Spring.

Nominations can be submitted through the official wINC webpage.