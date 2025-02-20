Old Morro Road residents calling on city to take action on road repairs

Following a KSBY News story last month about safety concerns along a damaged portion of Old Morro Road, Atascadero's Public Works Department has responded with steps to improve road conditions. But residents say it's not enough.

On February 12, Deputy Director of Public Works Ryan Hayes detailed what changes occurred in the weeks after the original story aired.

"Since the story aired the City has gone back to the site to inspect signage already in place [to] determine solutions for upgraded lighting at signs," he told reporter Lindsie Hiatt via email. "Public Works staff had also already requested recommendations from [an] engineering consultant (received this week) for some additional medium-term 'winterization' measures. We will monitor the location closely through this upcoming forecasted rain event, and are continuing to look for funding opportunities to implement longer-term repairs."

"My response is frustration," said resident Terry Carroll said. "The response is an excuse in my point of view, because there was the Measure F-14 and that was in 2014, which, that gives you 11 years and it revenues about $3 million per year. I'd like to know where is the money going then if it's advocated for roads?"

Measure F-14 did allot funds to rehabilitate other city roads including Old Morro Road East, but the sunken portion of Old Morro Road was not included.

Other residents along Old Morro Road said they have the same concerns. Brandon Silva said he's even contacted Public Works directly.

"We've reached out multiple times," Silva said. "We really haven't had any results... It comes down to funding is what they say. They don't have the funding."

However, Hayes confirmed that Old Morro Road is eligible for both Measure F-14 and Measure L-24 funds.

Silva and Carroll said they want to see the city take concrete steps toward repairing their road.

"We want this road fixed and we don't want to hear any more excuses," Carroll said.

"Please repair Old Morro Road," Silva added.