Over 50 students participate in Atascadero's Jr. CEO Day

Over 50 students participated in Atascadero's Annual Jr. CEO Day on Sunday afternoon.

Coordinated by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, the event showcased junior CEO participants selling their products.

The program provides a unique educational opportunity for elementary and junior high students by offering five virtual workshops focused on entrepreneurial skills.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to one 8th grader who was selling wildflower seed paper.

“I think I'll definitely learn how to run a business or if I want to be one, and I'll learn how to talk to people better and just really be a salesperson and a spokesperson,” Ayla McDonald said.

Community members came out to attend and support the small businesses.

The event took place in The Plaza on El Camino Real across from the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero.