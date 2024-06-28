Overnight construction work to take place on El Camino Real in Atascadero

The City of Atascadero announced sewer construction will take place on El Camino Real at Traffic Way overnight beginning this Sunday.

Crew members are scheduled to work Sunday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

City officials said one lane of traffic will remain open for northbound and southbound El Camino and eastbound Traffic Way during the construction. Meanwhile, Westbound Traffic Way will detour to Lewis Avenue.

The center of the intersection will also be closed.

City officials said the contractor would be responsible for traffic control and asked residents to be respectful of construction workers and drive carefully through the area.