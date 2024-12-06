'Pints for PJs' aims to fulfill 2,500 youth wishlists

A pint and a new pair of PJs. Four Central Coast breweries are participating in the San Luis Obispo County Department of Child Welfare Services' new campaign "Pints for Pjs."

From now through Dec. 20, these four locations are collecting donations of new pajamas from infant size all the way up to adult XL.

“I just reached out to three other breweries that I thought would be great locations along the county for us," said Jacque Fields, Wild Fields Brewhouse co-owner. "So we go as far north as Paso with Cal Coast Brewing, Wild Fields here in Atascadero, we have both locations of Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo, and then we have Apogee down in Grover Beach.”

Collection bins are placed in the breweries. County workers collect the donations once a week.

“They all kind of immediately jumped on board and banded together," said Roxi Selck, San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Program Manager. "It was really awesome to see these competitive businesses kind of band together in an effort to serve the community as a whole.”

The county expects to fill out close to 2,500 wish lists this year, 200 more than last year.

Selck says the need is greater than ever.

“So a lot of the wishlists that come in, kids are just asking for warm pajamas, a jacket, a blanket, maybe some Legos," Selck said. "So we really feel that it's important to get them the warm pajamas that they need to be comfortable during the winter months.”

“This is just one way to make the holidays a little bit more special for folks that might not have kind of that strong community behind them right now," Fields added.