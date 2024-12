Police officers and crime scene tape were strewn about Motel 6 and Miner's Ace Hardware in Atascadero Thursday evening.

KSBY was at the scene just after 8 p.m., where the general manager of the motel said a highly intoxicated subject got into an altercation.

Part of the railing on the Motel 6 balcony appeared to be broken off, but it is unclear what caused it.

Officials say the person was taken into custody, and that no one was injured.