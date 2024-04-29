Popular fast-food chain coming to Atascadero

A popular fast-food chain is coming to the Central Coast. An all-new Sonic Drive-In will begin serving the brand's items to Atascadero on Monday.

This marks the first Sonic Drive-In in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The Atascadero location located at 4500 San Palo Road, features four dine-in stalls, a patio, and outdoor seating.

The new location will employ approximately 50 new team members from the local area.

The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday, it will be open until midnight.

Sonic's menu offers lots of flavors and drink combinations, including slushes, shakes, burgers, and made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options.

Founded in 1953, Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in more than 40 states.