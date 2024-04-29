Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

Popular fast-food chain coming to Atascadero

SONIC STILL0.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
SONIC STILL0.jpg
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 22:45:04-04

A popular fast-food chain is coming to the Central Coast. An all-new Sonic Drive-In will begin serving the brand's items to Atascadero on Monday.

This marks the first Sonic Drive-In in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The Atascadero location located at 4500 San Palo Road, features four dine-in stalls, a patio, and outdoor seating.

The new location will employ approximately 50 new team members from the local area.

The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday, it will be open until midnight.

Sonic's menu offers lots of flavors and drink combinations, including slushes, shakes, burgers, and made-to-order and customizable breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options.

Founded in 1953, Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in more than 40 states.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community