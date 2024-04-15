Rain causes Halcon Road in Atascadero to close just days after reopening

Halcon Road in Atascadero washed out just before the crossing of Rocky Canyon Road as a result of this weekend's rainstorm. Nearby residents said the road repairs were just completed on Wednesday from the previous weekend's storm damage.

"[It's] not a permanent structure, it's just going to wash out every time you get a big rain," local Jerry Gaona said.

Gaona added during last year's January storms, he was worried they might need to evacuate their animals. His wife Kelly shared her concern should an emergency happen and the bridge isn't repaired.

“Rocky Canyon [Road] is only one way out," Gaona added. "So we got one [way out] in about three miles of road. Everyone's trying to get out at the same time and it has a lot of twists and turns, so it's a little sketchy if the bridge is not open."

Locals on the side closest to downtown Atascadero came to view the damage all afternoon on Sunday and said this is a frequent event.

“We've been in the neighborhood about 10 years," Greg Squires said. "I would guess maybe seven of the last 10 that it's washed out. It seems like almost every year, but not every year.”

Up the road, the Rocky Canyon Quarry is normally the one to assess damage that takes place on Halcon, as it gives them direct access to downtown Atascadero. With no one available over the weekend, road repairs will have to wait for normal business hours.

There are no current updates as to when Halcon Road will be repaired.