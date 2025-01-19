Residential fire in Atascadero destroys garage, damages trailer

In Atascadero, a residential fire that broke out on Saturday morning caused damage to several structures.

Crews responded to the fire at 2444 Catalpa Street just after 9:30 a.m.

The blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes, according to officials.

Atascadero Fire Battalion Chief Matt Miranda says the fire was confined to the house's garage and a trailer beside it.

Authorities told KSBY that eight people live on the property, including two in the trailer, three in the main house, and three in an adjacent apartment.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officials at the scene said the garage is assumed to be a total loss, and the trailer will likely be yellow-tagged, meaning that it is only habitable under certain conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.