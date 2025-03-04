Rising egg prices drive demand for backyard flocks

A long line of customers wrapped around Atascadero Hay and Feed early Friday morning.

“I didn’t know how many people were wanting chickens,” said one surprised customer.

The store has seen an unprecedented demand for baby chicks in recent weeks.

“It’s been kind of crazy this year,” said General Manager Nathanael Bourgault. “We started out a few weeks ago with about 120 chicks, and they sold out in 17 minutes. The next week, we brought in 350, and they sold out in 30 minutes. Then three weeks ago, we brought in 1,000 birds. The line wrapped around our parking lot, and they sold out within two hours.”

Each week, Bourgault announces the latest chick shipment on Facebook. Some eager customers have arrived as early as 6:45 a.m. to secure a spot in line.

So, what’s driving the sudden surge in demand?

“I think everybody's trying to figure out a different way to get eggs,” Bourgault said. “Egg prices have skyrocketed, so people are looking for alternatives… Raising their own chickens is one of them.”

Egg prices in California have climbed as high as $9 per dozen in some stores. A single chick can sometimes cost less than a carton eggs, but raising backyard chickens comes with additional costs.

“You can start your own flock for about $100,” Bourgault said. “Chicks are averaging about $7.99 each, and with the necessary supplies, that’s enough to get you started.”

While raising chickens requires an upfront investment, many customers see it as a long-term solution to the rising cost of eggs. So, is a coop the right choice for you? According to the Farmer’s Almanac, you should consider these things first:

