Road work planned in Atascadero for the next two weeks

Approximately 15 city roads will undergo construction from November 4-15, as part of the city’s Measure F-14 plans.

The measure directs funds from a 0.5% sales tax to road maintenance and repair.

From November 4-9, sub-grade work will begin on Carmelita Avenue, Flores Road, Hermosa Avenue, and Bella Vista Road, causing traffic delays.

Work is scheduled to wrap up on several roads in southeast Atascadero including Ash, Birch, Catalpa, Cuesta, Las Lomas, Maple, Montecito, Pinewood, San Diego, San Gabriel, San Rafael, and Willow. Only minor delays are expected in this region.

From November 11-15, sub-grade work will continue on Carmelita Avenue, Flores Road, Hermosa Avenue, and Bella Vista Road. Delays are expected to continue.

Public Works Director Nick DeBar said these roads were selected based on their pavement condition index (PCI).

“Every five years we actually hire a consultant that is specialized in pavement management. They drive every road in town — 150 miles. They evaluate all the roads. They denote the quantity of distresses and types of distresses,” DeBar said.

Officials then input that data into a software program called Streetsaver.

“We actually program monies that are available and then Streetsaver tells us what roads to invest in,” DeBar said.

Debar said residents can contact Public Works to report issues regarding city roads at 805-470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org

For roads outside the city’s jurisdiction, Atascadero residents can repair roads with cold mix from the city.

“We supply cold mix that they fill those potholes on non-city-maintained roads,” DeBar said.

