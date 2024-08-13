Sidewalk safety enhancements could be coming to Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero

A bid on the Santa Rosa Road Sidewalk and Ramp Improvement Project has been made and the Atascadero City Council will vote on its approval at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

On Tuesday night, the city council is recommended to award a construction contract of more than $289,000 Souza Construction for the Santa Rosa Road CDBG Sidewalk and Ramp Improvements Project.

The north end of Santa Sosa Road’s sidewalk ramp at the crossing of El Camino Real next to Motel 6 will widen the concrete sidewalk to four feet. The adjoining wall will also increase by a foot, the project will include a new handrail, bringing it up to ADA standards.

The city is utilizing the funds given from the community development block grant for the project. More than $386,000 has been awarded, meeting the estimated total cost of the project.

Atascadero has traditionally used the grant funds for the design and construction of sidewalk and pedestrian improvements to remove barriers related to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city is addressing pedestrian connectivity issues by constructing “missing links” between sidewalks and other upgrades to the existing infrastructure to provide greater accessibility to all pedestrians.

The estimated construction time frame will become available once the bid is approved.