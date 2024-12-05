SLO County nonprofit sees rising need for coats

Coats for Kids of San Luis Obispo County plans to distribute 3,000 coats to 750 families this year.

The organization's coat distribution is 100 times greater than in their first year when they gave away around 30 coats.

"It just kind of grew from there," said Coats for Kids Chairman Barbie Butz.

The mother of three said she remembers buying winter coats for her children and wants to do the same for kids in the community.

"For some of these families, that's their jacket for the year," Butz said. "This is our way of giving back to the community."

While the name Coats for Kids references children, they also give coats to other family members.

"We cover everybody," Butz said.

To keep these distributions going year to year, Coats for Kids relies on donations.

Butz said purchasing and storing the coats costs around $10,000 per year.

They also need volunteers to sort, clean, and distribute the coats.

This year's coat distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the Paso Robles fairgrounds.

For a list of drop-off locations where you can donate a coat, click here.

Those interested in volunteering or registering for a coat can use this contact form.