One of San Luis Obispo County's most well-known doughnut shops is moving locations.

A sign on the SloDoCo building in Atascadero says it will be closing that location and relocating to Paso Robles.

Effective Monday, May 12, the SloDoCo storefront at 6917 El Camino Real will be closed.

The new location will be at 2110 Spring St. in Paso.

The sign at the Atascadero location does not say why the company is closing it.