Some Del Rio Marketplace businesses expected to open this fall

Originally proposed back in 2012, Atascadero residents may notice construction has progressed on Del Rio Marketplace.

Situated at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road, the marketplace will include a grocery store, distillery and other retail/office spaces.

According to the City of Atascadero, construction on the Valley Fresh Market and the Central Coast Distillery are expected to wrap up in November, at which time they will be open to the public.

A resident of Atascadero for 10 years, Linda Napoli, says she’s eagerly awaiting the marketplace’s completion.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There's not a lot on this end of town,” Napoli said.

Another resident and Atascadero business owner, Kellie Hart, shared some concerns regarding the project.

"It’s been the construction that’s impacted us the most because our road was closed for quite a while," Hart said.

Hart lives off of Del Rio Road and has witnessed traffic impacts during the marketplace’s construction.

She said she’s open to shopping at the new marketplace if the stores are affordable.

“We try to shop here locally,” Hart said, “We’re trying to make ends meet and when you’re feeding a family of seven you’ve gotta go where you can go!”

Construction on the marketplace is estimated to take the next three years to complete.

