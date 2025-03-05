Special Ed Prom open to all of SLO County this year

Prom is a rite of passage for many high schoolers, including students with special needs. This year, anyone with special needs in San Luis Obispo County age 15 or older can attend.

The 2nd Annual “Let Your Light Shine” Winter Prom will take place at Pavillion on the Lake in Atascadero this Friday at 6 p.m.

Around 120 guests are expected this year — three times last year's turnout.

"There were a lot of tears from parents and volunteers. The participants — they just had an amazing time. They danced the whole night," said Elissa Williams, event chairperson. "It’s just so heartwarming.”

The evening will include a DJ, dancing, and photo booth, along with free corsages, boutonnieres, and snacks.

There is still time to sign up! For those who wish to take advantage of free hair, makeup, and nail services, see the instructions from the event coordinators below.

Dear Parents/Guardian,

We are delighted to have your student/participant experience our upcoming "Let Your Light Shine" Winter Prom. The event will take place on March 7 at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, starting at 6:00 pm. You can get your ticket at 408 S. Main Street, suite 110, Templeton … Or 214 E. Branch in Arroyo Grande … which each party-goer will use for the various highlights of the evening that they may participate in. (or at the door)

Preparation for the Prom:

High School students, you may also reach out to your schools to assist with shopping at their “Prom” Closet. Upscale Resale in Templeton is offering a 20% discount for prom goers.

To ensure everyone looks their best, please call the Designs School of Cosmetology at 805.237-8575 to make an appointment prior to March 7 for hair, nails, and/or makeup services. (no haircuts). The Wandering Blonde in Atascadero is offering to do hair at 805.538.9193. And in San Luis Obispo, the SLO Beauty College at 805.543.3305. When making the appointment, please let the front desk know it is for Let Your Light Shine. Let them know what the appointment is for, style, make-up, nail polish. It is advisable to wear button-up or zipper tops to preserve style!! Be sure to bring any hair ornaments but remember, everyone will be receiving a crown as prom royalty!

Photography Coverage:

You will be able to take photos to capture the moments upon dropping off your student. There will be a photobooth, along with a roving photographer, all night for everyone to enjoy having their pictures taken. After the event, there will be a link on our website so that you can download pictures as well!

Flowers and Toast:

Upon check-in, corsages & boutonnieres will be provided along with an apple cider toast.

Attendance Procedure:

When you arrive, please sign in the participant, leaving your phone number. When it's time to leave, participants will pick up their royalty tote and you will sign the participant out or inform us of the designated person for pickup if different from the drop-off person.

We're looking forward to creating a magical evening for our party-goers at the Winter Prom. If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out.