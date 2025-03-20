Students rehearse for 'heartwarming' musical benefiting local non-profit

Voices rang out at Atascadero High School on Wednesday as the cast of "The Aristocats Kids" rehearsed for the musical's upcoming debut.

Students practiced jazzy tunes and dazzling dances in preparation for their opening night at the Black Box Theater on March 28.

Lucy Peterson, a student on the technical crew of the production, told KSBY that the show is suitable for all community members.

“I think people should come and see the show because it’s the most heartwarming and silly show ever. You will be laughing the entire way through," Peterson said. "It’s just such a nice way to put a smile on your face, and it’s a good break from everything on the outside world."

As an homage to the characters in the musical, organizers say 10% of the show's proceeds will go toward the Woods Humane Society— a local non-profit organization that helps to care for homeless dogs and cats.

“The more people we get in, the more money we can donate to the Woods Humane Society, and the more that we have resources to put on more shows for more people to come and see," Peterson said.

The cast of "The Aristocats Kids" will be performing at 7 p.m. on March 18, 29, and April 4, and at 2 p.m. on March 29 and April 5.

You can find tickets and more information online.