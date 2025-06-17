Watch Now
Summer Kick-Off event at Atascadero Farmer's Market

Live music and food at the North County Farmers Market each Wednesday Night at the Summer Sizzle events.
Celebrate summer, support local farmers, and kick off the season in style!

The City of Atascadero and North County Farmer's Markets are celebrating summer with a Summer Kick-Off event on Wednesday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say its to celebrate OPEN FARM DAYS that begins on Friday and runs through the weekend.

This event will feature live music by Talie & James (Burning James), cider and wine tastings from Bristol’s Cider House and Lone Madrone Winery.

There will be local farm vendors and you can enjoy a game of cornhole.

