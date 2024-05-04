Sunken Gardens filled with music, contests and lots of tamales!

The city of Atascadero held its 8th annual Tamale Festival at the Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero Saturday.

The event was filled with music, dance performances, and all kinds of sweet and savory tamales.

City officials said over 30 vendors were featured at the festival.

There were also a chihuahua and pet costume contest and tamale contests which featured KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart as a judge.

KSBY caught up with last year's tamale contest winner who shared her favorite part of making tamales for people.

"I (love seeing) the reaction of the people when they come in and try them," Irma Robles, a volunteer from the Light of the World Church, said. "That's my joy."

City officials told KSBY the total tamale sales have reached 45 thousand in recent years.

The 8th annual Tamale Festival wraps up at 7 p.m.