Temporary closure of Highway 101 off-ramp in Atascadero

Starting Tuesday, May 13 through Thursday, May 15, the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at San Ramon Road in the Atascadero area will be temporarily closed for paving work at El Camino Real.

The on-ramp will remain open, but El Camino Real will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. Drivers should expect significant delays.

Drivers are urged to use the northbound Highway 101 Del Rio Road off-ramp detour and follow posted signs.

City officials say this work is part of the Lift Station #13 and Force Main Sewer Project. Local businesses will stay open and accessible during the construction.