Temporary detours in for 'Downtown ECR Project' in Atascadero

Starting today, travelers in Atascadero will encounter temporary detours on El Camino Real, between Highway 41 and Rosario Avenue.

The Downtown ECR Project will be going on until Jun. 6, involving pavement striping, crosswalk paver installation and asphalt milling.

As a result, several intersections and crosswalks will be closed during construction.

The El Camino Real Downtown Safety and Parking Enhancement Project (ECR Project) includes roadway improvements for safety, parking capacity and more along the El Camino Real downtown corridor.