Tent City's water attractions keep attendees cool at Colony Days

Due to the excessive heat in the forecast, festival attendees sought out cool relief from the water attractions at this year's Colony Days event on Saturday.

The 51st Colony Days Festival was marked by temperatures in the upper nineties.

Adult festival-goers cooled down at the mister provided in Tent City and children tried colonial-themed water activities.

Gina Navarette volunteered to man one of Tent City's colonial stations and noticed many children headed there during the festival.

"I notice a lot of kids flock over here," Navarette said.

Ashley Hazell participated in the water games with her kids and said the games offered a fun break from the heat.

“They had a great experience playing a water relay race as well as doing a laundry simulation and using wash boards and getting to hang the wash cloths up on a clothesline outside," Hazell said.

Navarette said she did notice a decrease in this year's attendance.

“I would say it was a it's a little lighter this year.”

However, she felt there were plenty of areas to cool off, even with the heat.

"There's some booths giving out water and anybody is welcome to come sit in the shade,” Navarette said.