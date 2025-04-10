The City of Atascadero is launching a new Aquatics Program this Summer!

The program will provide a variety of recreational swimming and instructional opportunities for the community.

The City's Recreation Team is actively collaborating with the Atascadero High School Athletic Department on this program.

The Aquatics program will run from June 16 through August 8, Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Programming will include: Open Recreation Swim, Lap Swim, Parent, Me classes, and swim lessons.

Atascadero High School is also developing a course to train and certify students as swim instructors and lifeguards.

The City is currently recruiting for an Aquatics Coordinator if you would like to apply click on the link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/atascadero/jobs/4901700/aquatics-coordinator-part-time