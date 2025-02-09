'This community always shows up': Locals beautify Atascadero during Cleanup Day

On Saturday morning, several local organizations and volunteers came together to beautify North San Luis Obispo County.

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) partnered with Earth Shine to host the Atascadero Cleanup Day event, where nearly 100 volunteers headed to Atascadero Creek to pick up garbage and revitalize the area.

Mike Campa, the president of Earth Shine, says locals played a significant role in the effort.

"This community always shows up. They've been showing up for us in big numbers since 2017. This year is no exception," Campa said. "We've got a lot of people out here [who] just want to help out and help the creek shine and Atascadero shine."

Earth Shine hosts Community Cleanup events around San Luis Obispo County every second Saturday of the month. Details on the next volunteer event can be found on the organization's website.