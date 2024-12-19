Todd Pinion's accused killer pleads not guilty to two counts

The man accused of killing 34-year-old Todd Pinion in October appeared before a San Luis Obispo judge Wednesday morning. Tyler Stevens, 21, pleaded not guilty to murder and animal cruelty charges along with enhancements that include hate crime and the use of a deadly weapon.

Stevens has been held in the county jail without bail since November 3.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child or go through what we're going through," said Melody Pinion, Todd's mother. "Knowing that my son was taken, his life was taken by the hands of somebody else is something unfathomable.”

Melody Pinion has held both a memorial service and a celebration of life for her son since Atascadero Police discovered his body near Santa Margarita last month.

According to prosecutors, Pinion was murdered because of his perceived sexual orientation.

“It's still the most unimaginable thing," Pinion's mother said. "I've got my son's ashes and I still can't believe it.”

Pinion's supporters wore bracelets in court Wednesday that read "#JusticeForTodd" on one side and "Spock" on the other. Spock was Pinion's dog, who was found dead on the side of Highway 101 at the top of the Cuesta Grade.

A cross made of one of Todd Pinion's walking sticks was recently placed along Highway 101 near where both Pinion and Spock were found.

“We are also going to be selling some window clings and some magnets that represent Todd very well in the bright and colorful way to help raise funds for the family for travel, food, lodging," said Kristi Myrick, a close family friend. "The family doesn't live locally, so that presents some challenges with a case like this that's going to go on for some time.”

Myrick says the public can contact her via Facebook for details on how to donate and upcoming events to raise money.

Stevens' pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, and the earliest a preliminary hearing could take place be around April, according to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

KSBY News reporter Ashley Stevens reached out to Stevens' attorney Matthew Kraut for comment but has not yet heard back.