Traffic reduced to 1 lane on Traffic Way in Atascadero due to construction

Traffic Way between Orillas Way and Chico Road will be experiencing a lane closure this week due to construction on the city's wastewater collection system.
Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 22, 2024
Traffic Way in Atascadero is down to one way this week from Orillas Way to Chico Road this week. Next week, road work will continue from Orillas Way to San Benito Road.

The city is replacing a lift station. The upgrade is aimed at improving the city's wastewater collection system which is nearing max capacity.

According to the director of community services and promotions, Terrie Banish, the upgrade was initiated to handle the growth of the city.

Residents and businesses on Traffic Way will be allowed access to their driveways throughout the project but may experience some delays during periods of construction.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in early spring of 2025 and will take place during this year's summer break.

